Abu Dhabi: The design for a new airport on Saudi Arabia’s northwestern coast has been unveiled, with the concept derived from the optical illusion of a mirage.
Foster + Partners of the UK came out the terminal and control tower design, while the airport masterplan was from Egis.
The airport, due for completion in 2023, is to be a key attraction of the destination-in-the-making, “Amaala” on the Red Sea shores. It will accommodate one million travellers per year.
“Visitors will be greeted by personalised experiences from the moment they step off the plane,” said Nicholas Naples, CEO of Amaala. “From design to personalisation, this will be no ordinary airport.
“This will be a unique space that personifies luxury and marks the start of memorable experiences for the world’s most discerning guests.”
On approaching the airport, travellers will see “land art” from the air. Entering the terminal, they will be greeted with a sleek mirrored edifice. The structure takes its inspiration from the surrounding environment, resulting in the mirage effect. A courtyard will anchor the terminal.
The airport will have climate-controlled hangars for private jets as well as a ground transfer service that is accessible from inside the arrival area.
According to Gerard Evenden, Senior Executive Partner of Foster + Partners, “Responding to the surrounding landscape, the terminal building will form an exclusive gateway to the Amaala resort. The passenger experience through the entire building will be akin to a private members club – luxurious and relaxing.”