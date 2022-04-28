Dubai: An elderly female umrah pilgrim has sparked controversy after videos of her lighting up a cigarette and smoking inside the Grand Mosque in Mecca went viral on social media.
In the video, the woman is seen lighting up a cigarette with a match stick.
A while latter, a female mosque staffer is seen approaching the old woman, who appeared to be unaware of the gravity of what she was doing. The female staff was seen holding the woman by her hand, trying to take her with her.
It is not clear what happened to the old woman as no official comment has so far been made about the incident.
The video has sparked anger on social media given the sanctity of the place, which is one of the holiest places on earth for Muslims.