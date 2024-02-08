Dubai: A Mecca court in Saudi Arabia has sentenced an Arab expatriate resident to one year in prison and slapped an unspecified amount of fine for forging his degree certificate.
The court’s decision came after the suspect, who was referred by the Public Prosecution, was found guilty of charges related to forging a university degree in engineering.
According to investigations, the suspect had forged a civil engineering degree certificate with the intention of obtaining a licence in the kingdom.
The man will be deported after serving the jail sentence.