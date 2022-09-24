Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested eight citizens implicated in a recent brawl on a public road, the second such arrests this month.
Police in Al Nairyah governorate, part of the kingdom’s Eastern Province, arrested the eight after they had appeared in a video clip circulating on social media involved in the mass brawl.
A photo of the suspects was posted on the Saudi Public Security Department handcuffed behind back.
Neither the cause of the brawl nor its exact time was given.
Saudi police earlier this month arrested seven other citizens over suspected involvement in a brawl that resulted in one death, media reports said.
The violence happened and the arrests were made in Tabuk in north Saudi Arabia.
A video circulating on social media allegedly shows the fight involving gunfire.
Spokesman for Tabuk police said they had investigated a report from a local hospital about the death of a man due to a serious injury in the head.