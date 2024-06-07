Dubai: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MoHRSD) has declared a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors in celebration of Eid Al Adha, set to take place from June 15 to June 18, 2024.

The announcement was made following the confirmation of the sighting of the crescent Moon on Thursday, June 6, which marks the beginning of Dhul Hijjah on Friday, June 7.

With the onset of Dhul Hijjah, the Hajj pilgrimage for the year 1445 AH will commence on Friday, June 14. The day of Arafah will therefore be observed on Saturday, June 15, leading into Eid Al Adha on Sunday, June 16.