Dubai: Saudi employees of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance in Riyadh were met with a heartwarming surprise upon their return to work after the Eid Al Fitr holiday.

A touching gift arrived in the name of their colleague, Turki bin Salem Al Shareed, who passed away a month ago during Ramadan.

His grieving mother, determined to keep his memory alive amongst his colleagues, sent a thoughtful gift to their workplace.

The large box contained chocolate bars and a digital finger prayer beads, along with Eid greetings.

A heartfelt message from Turki’s family was attached, which read: “Eid Mubarak from the family of your late brother Turki Salem Al Shared, do not forget him from the benefit of your prayers.”

This moving gesture resonated deeply with the employees, who shared pictures of the gift online.