Cairo: Saudi Arabia has lifted a coronavirus-related ban on its citizens’ travel to Indonesia, Saudi media reported.
An official source at the Saudi Interior Ministry said that based on following up the COVID-19 epidemiological situation and reports from the health agencies, a decision has been made to lift citizens’ direct or indirect travel to Indonesia, the Saudi news agency SPA has reported.
Indonesia was among 16 countries on which Saudi Arabia had earlier imposed a travel ban on its citizens due to COVID-19 outbreak.
Last month, Saudi Arabia announced the list of these countries.
The ban is still in effect on Saudis’ travel to the other 15 countries. They are Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, Democratic Congo, Libya, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus and Venezuela.