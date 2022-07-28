Cairo: A cat caused a dawn disruption in power supplies to a district in western Saudi Arabia after the animal sneaked into a local electric transformer unit, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The Nukhab district in the Taif governorate experienced a one-hour outage after the cat entered into the transformer at dawn and caused an electric short circuit, news portal Sabq said.
Residents reported the outage to local authorities.
When electricity maintenance teams showed up, they found out that the cut had been caused by the cat, according to the report.
There was no word on the cat’s fate.