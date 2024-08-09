Cairo: Saudi authorities said they registered last month 635 cases linked to the illegal transport of passengers at several airports in the kingdom.

The Transport General Authority (TGA) added that the infringements were detected during massive-scale inspection campaigns carried out in cooperation with the Interior Ministry and other competent agencies in the kingdom against unlicensed transporters.

TGA said the unlicensed transport of passengers at Saudi airports violates its regulations and is an offence punishable by a fine of SR5,000, impounding the vehicle used in the violation, and incurring the impoundment cost.

TGA vowed to go ahead with the inspection campaigns to curb unlicensed practices, upgrade levels of services offered to passengers, boost travellers' benefit from options available at airports, and encourage them to deal with licensed transporters to ensure a safe travel experience.

TGA stressed the importance of the transporters' compliance with regulations. To this end, TGA launched the "Don't Ride with the Non-Licensed" campaign seeking to raise awareness about theimportance of dealing with licensed transporters and promoting safe transportation options to and from Saudi Arabia’s airports.

Other Saudi government agencies engaged in the campaign include Public Prosecution, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), and MATARAT Holding Company.