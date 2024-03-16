Dubai: A video showcasing a young girl's persistent attempts to kiss the Kaaba has captured the hearts of social media users across Saudi Arabia. Despite initial hurdles, she succeeds finally as the footage reveals her blissful moment.
Initially, the security personnel tasked with regulating the flow of pilgrims and maintaining order, casually sends her her back a couple of times while doing their duty to manage the crowd.
However, the young girl's perseverance finally paid off. One of the security officers eventually assisted her, guiding her to the Black Stone.
The heartwarming video culminates with the girl achieving her wish, kissing the stone before happily returning to her father, who had been watching over her, supporting and motivating her.