Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested three citizens suspected of posting fraudulent advertisements for cars.
The suspects had racked up over SR3 million in bogus car deals by posting the adverts on social media, a police official said.
They were arrested in the region of Tabuk in north Saudi Arabia.
Investigations found that a total of 73 police reports across the kingdom had been filed against the trio, spokesman for Tabuk police Col. Khalid Al Ghaban added.
The suspects were apprehended and referred to public prosecution, he said.
According to Saudi law, fraudulent acts and breach of mistrust are punishable by a maximum of seven years in prison and a fine of SR5 million or one of both penalties.