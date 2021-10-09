Cairo: A Saudi-led coalition, fighting Al Houthi rebels in Yemen, said Saturday that 10 civilians were injured in an attempted attack by the Iran-aligned militia against an airport in the south of the kingdom, the second in less than a week.
The attempted attack against the King Abdullah airport in Jizan was carried out Friday night by an explosives-laden drone, resulting in injuries to 10 passengers and workers, the alliance spokesman Turki Al Maliki added.
They were six Saudis, three Bangladeshis and one Sudanese national, he added.
The “hostile attempt” also resulted in slight damage and smashing glass of some facades at the airport, he said.
“Targeting a civilian airport may amount to a war crime,” he added.
On Wednesday, four employees at another Saudi airport were injured after Saudi defences intercepted an explosive drone launched by Al Houthis.
That drone targeted the Abha airport in south-western Saudi Arabia.
In recent months, Al Houthis have ramped up drone and missile attacks into the Saudi territory.
The rebels have plunged Yemen into a devastating war after they unseated the internationally recognised government and seized some parts of the impoverished country including the capital Sana’a in late 2014.