Saif bin Zayed heads UAE delegation to 39th meeting of GCC Ministers of Interior.

Riyadh: Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, headed the UAE delegation to the 39th meeting of the GCC ministers of interior held Wednesday in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
The meeting discussed ways to enhance cooperation, coordination and joint projects aiming to foster safety and security in the GCC, preserve its security, stability, and improve the GCC joint security cooperation between member states.
Sheikh Saif arrived at the Secretariat of the Council in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where he was met by Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Minister of Interior; Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and several officials.
The UAE delegation consisted of Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior (MoI); Major General Sheikh Mohamed bin Tahnoon al Nahyan, Director of Security and Ports at Abu Dhabi Police; Brigadier Dr. Rashed Sultan al Khodr, Director-General for legal affairs; in addition to several officers.