Gulf Researcher, a leading full-service research firm headquartered in Bahrain, has taken another significant step in its evolution and growth with the adoption of a new brand. The new brand name, Reso – short for research solutions – reflects the firm’s core expertise in research while highlighting its expanding capabilities and reach within the research and analytics domain.

Over the past decade, Gulf Researcher has cemented its reputation as a premier provider of tailored research solutions, delivering more than 2,500 projects for over 95 clients across the public and private sectors. The company is renowned for its reliability and excellence, consistently delivering high-quality, actionable insights that inform strategic decisions.

“The rebrand to Reso marks a pivotal milestone in our growth journey, driven by innovation and our commitment to exceeding client expectations,” says Mahmood Al Saleh, Managing Director of Reso. “Staying true to our core mission of delivering accurate and timely strategic insights, we aim to redefine standards and set a new industry benchmark.

“We are investing in the future and expanding our service offerings to meet the dynamic needs of our global and GCC clients. Building on our established expertise in business, market, and investment research, Reso will leverage cutting-edge tools to productise its knowledge and build unique digital solutions for its clients.”

Reso serves clients across the GCC, Europe, North America and Asia. The company has recently expanded its footprint with offices in India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt. Under the Reso brand, the company is positioned to unlock new opportunities, foster deeper client partnerships, and shape the future of research and analytics.