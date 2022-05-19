Cairo: Wife of Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani made her first official overseas appearance this week when she accompanied the emir in his first state trip to Spain since he assumed power in 2013.
Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad appeared along with Sheikh Tamim at a gala dinner hosted on Tuesday by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain in Madrid.
In a gesture of warm links between the two countries, the Spanish monarch bestowed on Sheikh Tamim the Collar of the Order of Isabella the Catholic, which is the highest Spanish decoration granted to heads of state and high-ranking personalities.
On his part, the Qatari emir presented to King Felipe VI the Sword of the Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed .
Sheikha Jawaher was presented with the Royal Order of Isabella the Catholic from Queen Letizia. On her side, Sheikha Jawaher presented the Spanish queen with the Hamad bin Khalifa Sash.
Sheikha Jawaher’s appearance generated attention on social media.
The Qatari royals had arrived in Madrid on Monday for a visit aimed to boost economic ties between gas-rich Qatar and Spain. A number of cooperation pacts were signed during the visit, Qatari media reported.
Sheikh Tamim and Jawaher married in 2005 and have three children, according to some media reports.