Dubai: Saudi Arabia and Qatar have collaborated in thwarting an attempt to smuggle four million amphetamine pills in Riyadh, local media reported.
Mohammad Al Nujaidi, spokesman of the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control, said that they have thwarted, in cooperation with their counterparts in Qatar, an attempt to smuggle the pills.
The spokesman said the operation was carried out in coordination with the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority in Jeddah Islamic Ports. Two Arab expatriates, an Egyptian and Jordanian, were arrested in the joint operation.
The amphetamine pills were found hidden inside a consignment of livestock feed, Al Nujaidi said. The two suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution for legal action.