The new members of the Cabinet as per the Emiri order:

Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani —Prime Minister and Foreign Minister.

Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani — Minister of Interior.

Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari — Minister of Finance.

Jassem bin Saif bin Ahmad Al Sulaiti — Minister of Transport.

Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali as Minister of Sports and Youth.

Dr. Hanan bint Mohammad Al Kuwari — Minister of Public Health.

Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Subaie — Minister of Municipality .

Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi — Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Cabinet member.

Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem as Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.

Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani — Minister of Commerce and Industry.

Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi — Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassem bin Hamad Al Thani — Minister of Culture.

Masoud bin Mohammad Al Amri — Minister of Justice.

Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani — Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri — Minister of Labor.

Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai — Minister of Communications and Information Technology.

Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad — Minister of Social Development and Family.

Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Yousef Al Sulaiti — Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Cabinet member.