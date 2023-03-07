Dubai: Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday issued an Emiri order reshuffling the Cabinet after appointing Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani as the new Prime Minister. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman remains in his post as Foreign Minister.
Sheikh Mohammed replaces Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdul Aziz Al Thani who was appointed prime minister and minister of Interior in 2020
Sheikh Tamim appointed Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thain as Minister of Interior.
Finance Minister Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari and Energy Minister Saad Al Kaabi were reappointed in the cabinet reshuffle, the first since Qatar hosted the 2022 soccer World Cup.
The emir also restructured the board of sovereign wealth fund Qatar Investment Authority, appointing central bank Governor Sheikh Bandar Bin Mohammad Bin Saoud Al Thani as chairman to replace Sheikh Mohammed, the emir's office said.
Later, Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani took the oath as Qatar’s new Prime Minister before Sheikh Tamim at the Emiri Court in Doha.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani has been the Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 27, 2016. He was also named as Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister on November 15, 2017.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani had been Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority since 2018, Chairman of Qatar Fund for Development since 2014, and member of Qatar’s Supreme Council for Economic Affairs and Investments.
By naming his top diplomat as prime minister and bringing in a new interior minister, Qatar’s emir, what observers call, has completed a change of the guard in the Gulf state.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani who was named interior minister headed the government security committee for last year’s World Cup.
Internal security force
At 42, the new prime minister, an economist, is the same age as the emir and the new interior minister is also of the same generation.
Sheikh Khalifa had also served in the Lekhwiya internal security force.
The outgoing prime minister, 55, had only been in office since January 2020.
Qatar’s growing wealth built on its massive natural gas reserves has brought huge changes to the state.
The population has increased by a third to about three million in the past decade, mainly fuelled by a massive influx of migrant workers, whose treatment have come under an international spotlight.
Political parties are still banned but Qataris held a first direct election in 2021 for a consultative council.
Qatar organised last year’s World Cup as part of a campaign to become an international sports hub and also sought a greater diplomatic and mediation role in geopolitical disputes.
-- With AFP inputs
Dr. Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani — Minister of Interior.
Ali bin Ahmad Al Kuwari — Minister of Finance.
Jassem bin Saif bin Ahmad Al Sulaiti — Minister of Transport.
Salah bin Ghanem Al Ali as Minister of Sports and Youth.
Dr. Hanan bint Mohammad Al Kuwari — Minister of Public Health.
Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al Subaie — Minister of Municipality .
Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi — Minister of State for Energy Affairs and Cabinet member.
Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanem as Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs.
Sheikh Mohammad bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Abdullah Al Thani — Minister of Commerce and Industry.
Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi — Minister of Education and Higher Education.
Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad bin Jassem bin Hamad Al Thani — Minister of Culture.
Masoud bin Mohammad Al Amri — Minister of Justice.
Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani — Minister of Environment and Climate Change.
Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri — Minister of Labor.
Mohammed bin Ali bin Mohammed Al Mannai — Minister of Communications and Information Technology.
Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad — Minister of Social Development and Family.
Mohammad bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Yousef Al Sulaiti — Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Cabinet member.