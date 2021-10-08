Dubai: Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has announced a grace period for expats found violating entry and exit permits from October 12 to 31 December 2021, local media reported.
The new ministerial decision means that those who breached residency, work visa or family visit visa rules can now file a reconciliation to correct their illegal status and avoid legal procedures.
Due to the ever-changing regulations worldwide as a result of the pandemic, many expats have found themselves unable to leave the country for safety reasons or are unable to renew their residency abroad without an entry permit.
The residents have found themselves stuck in the middle of legal and very costly, procedures, as per Qatari laws. However, the grace period to correct the illegal status, which can be filed from 1pm to 6pm, will give violators a second chance to avoid such legal measures.
Residents can now submit a request for reconciliation by approaching the Search and Follow-up Department or any of the following service centres: Umm Salal, Umm Sunaim (formerly Industrial Area), Mesaimeer, Al Wakra, and Al Rayyan.