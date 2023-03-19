Dubai: The Qatari Attorney General has ordered the former Minister of Finance, Ali Sharif Al Emadi, along with other individuals, to be referred to the Criminal Court, Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported on Saturday.
This decision follows a statement issued by the Public Prosecution on May 6, 2021, regarding the arrest of Al Emadi and an investigation into crimes related to his public office.
The Public Prosecution has indicated that after conducting necessary investigations, including interrogating the accused, hearing from witnesses, and examining technical reports, evidence was found proving that the accused had committed crimes ascribed to them.
As a result, the Public Prosecutor has ordered that all the accused be referred to the Criminal Court to face charges related to bribery, appropriation of public money, abuse of office, abuse of power, damage to public money, and money laundering.