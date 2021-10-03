A scene of flashflood in Oman after heavy rain. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Oman's wadis (streams/ravines) are overflowing as heavy rains lashed several areas in the sultanate. Gusty wind exceeding 45 knots is blowing over Muscat. The wind will intensify further as the wall of the tropical cyclone Shaheen approaches the coastline, according to Oman News Agency.

Oman earlier delayed and rescheduled flights to and from the airport of its capital city Muscat to Sunday evening or until further notice due to tropical storm Shaheen, the sultanate’s airports authority said on its official Twitter account.

Cyclone Shaheen was 60 kilometres (37 miles) off Oman’s capital of Muscat on Sunday morning, approaching with wind speeds of up to 116 kilometres per hour, according to the nation’s civil aviation authority. It is expected to strengthen into a category 1 tropical cyclone, the authority said.

The storm will probably land on Oman’s northern coast, close to the industrial port city of Sohar, according to the US Navy’s Joint Typhoon Warning Center.

A statement from the National Committee for Emergency Management (NCEM) said: “Movement is cut off on the streets of Muscat Governorate, except for the Muscat Expressway, so as to allow for the movement of emergency and humanitarian assistance until cyclone Shaheen passes, and its effects are no more seen in the Governorate of Muscat.”

“Wind speeds accompanying the cyclone are accelerating to 135 km/hr,” the NCEM said, and called for all to stay home and take precautionary measures as more heavy rain is expected during the coming hours.

The cyclone is forecast to cause wind speeds of around 30 knots (35 miles an hour) at the key UAE oil-export and storage hub of Fujairah, said the port’s harbor master. This is within a normal range and shippers have not been advised to change their plans, but officials will alter their guidance if conditions worsen, he said.