Dubai: A school bus driver has been arrested in Oman following an incident where a pupil fell from the moving bus, local media reported.
The incident, which was captured on video, went viral on social media, leading to public outrage.
In the footage, a schoolgirl can be seen standing by the open door of the moving vehicle before falling onto the road.
Although she tries to stand up, she is unable to do so. Three other students come to her aid as the school bus gets back to the scene.
The Royal Oman Police tweeted that the driver had been arrested, and legal procedures are underway.
The Omani Ministry of Education has confirmed that the student is in a stable condition but suffered from some wounds and bruises as well as a broken tooth.