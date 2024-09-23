Muscat: Muscat International Airport (MCT) has introduced a new QR code payment system for parking that aims to improve convenience for travellers.

The newly introduced solution aims to simplify the payment process, helping passengers avoid long queues at kiosks and eliminating the need for cash transactions.

Oman Airports said in a statement: “You can now pay for your parking fee at Muscat International Airport with ease by using your phone to scan the QR code printed on the parking ticket.”

For those navigating the busy airport during peak travel times, this system promises a more efficient way to manage parking payments, allowing travellers to focus on their journeys rather than administrative tasks.

By simply scanning the QR code printed on their parking ticket with a mobile phone, users can pay for their parking in a matter of seconds.

The system allows travellers to complete the transaction without waiting in line at traditional payment machines, offering a faster alternative that aligns with the growing trend of contactless technologies in the travel industry.

For frequent travellers and business commuters, this time-saving option could significantly enhance their airport experience.

While the new mobile payment option is now available across all Muscat International Airport’s car parks, the existing parking payment machines will also continue to be available as an alternate payment option for car park users.

Ahmed Al Yahiei, a frequent traveller, said: “The new payment system is a breeze with scan, pay and go. It’s time-saving for many travellers as they don’t need to wait in long queues at the payment machine.”

The airport is spread over an area of 2,200 hectares (5,500 acres). It originally featured one passenger terminal building and one runway, as well as minor cargo and maintenance facilities. Part of the airport complex extension featured housing for airport employees and Oman Air employees.

MCT is the main international airport in Oman and is located in Seeb, 32 km from the old city and capital Muscat within the Muscat metropolitan area. The airport serves as the hub for flag carrier Oman Air and Oman’s first budget airline, Salam Air, and features flights to several regional destinations as well as some intercontinental services to Asia, Africa and Europe.

The new facilities include a VIP terminal for private jets and an onsite airport hotel.

Muscat International Airport has initial annual capacity for 20 million passengers, with an expansion potential for 75 million passengers per annum.