Dubai: More than 35,000 job vacancies in the public and private sectors have been created for Omanis in nine months, the Omani Ministry of Labour has announced.
According to the Q3 report on performance indicators, the ministry said it has successfully provided 35,344 job opportunities for Omanis in the public and private sectors in the first nine months of this year.
The report showed that 19,535 job opportunities were created in the state’s administrative apparatus. Meanwhile, 10,328 people have started work, while 9,207 others have joined but are under various stages of induction under Ministries of Education, Health, Higher Education, Research and Innovation.
In the private sector, 8,562 Omanis were employed by replacing expatriates, out of a total of 28,081 new contracts registered in the private sector for Omanis between January and September 30. Among them, 63 per cent were males and 36.3 per cent were females.
As for the number of expat workers in the private sector, the ministry’s report suggested that the Sultanate witnessed a decrease in the number of expat contracts this year by 7.5 per cent in all governorates. The number of expat workers until the end of September 2020 had reached 1,449,406, while the number declined by 110,270 to 1,339,136 this year
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour said it is also conducting a number of tests for job seekers having various academic qualifications at the University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Salalah for 37 vacant jobs. The jobs are in various departments and sections of the Dhofar Municipality.