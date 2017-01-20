Muscat: Five members of an Omani family, who were returning home after performing Umrah, were killed in a tragic road accident in Medina, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday, according to Saudi Red Crescent.

The victims, mother, father and three sons, have been identified as members of Al Ansari tribe in Musanah province of the Al Ansari tribe.

The accident occurred on Al Higra Road and three others involved in the crash sustained severe injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Medina.

Pictures of the accident went viral on social media platforms.

Thousands of Omanis perform Umrah and Haj every year and they mostly travel by road.