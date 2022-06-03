Cairo: An Omani college has promised to take “necessary measures” after hosting a gala allegedly featuring frenzied dances has drawn sharp criticism.
Earlier this week, footage went viral on social media purportedly showing a large crowd engaged in wild dancing at the ceremony reportedly given at the Middle East College. Critics condemned the event as moral degradation.
In an online statement, the college said some scenes circulated in the clips “are not becoming of the Omani society’s values and culture”.
The Muscat-based institution said it would take the “necessary measures” to head off “such irresponsible behaviour” whether from the college community or visitors attending student events on the campus.
Reacting to the controversy, Oman’s Ministry of Higher Education called for an urgent probe into the incident and said the event included “transgressions that violate principles of Islamic Sharia” and Omani traditions.