Dubai: Oman on Wednesday announced it will shift to distance learning in all schools for pupils in Grades 1 to 4 for four weeks, starting from Sunday, January 16, Oman News Agency announced on Wednesday
The decision was taken by the Sultanate’s COVID-19 Supreme Committee during its latest meeting.
The committee announced that shopping malls, commercial establishments, exhibitions, conferences, reception halls and sports activities will operate at 50 per cent capacity. People must adhere to precautionary measures, wear masks and maintain physical distancing to be allowed entry.
The new rules come amid a spike in the daily reported coronavirus cases in the Sultanate, where as many as 718 new cases of coronavirus were registered, bringing the total infections to 309, 588.