Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism (MoHT) issued an alert for four and five star hotels allowing restaurants and cafes in the facilities to be open during the curfew hours - but only for in-house guests. Oman is on a partial curfew till further notice from 8pm till 4am.
All commercial establishments, vehicle and people movement is banned during this period. Emergency vehicles, service-utility vehicles used for sanitation, and food-delivery vehicles are allowed during the curfew time.
The ministry advised all hotel and tourist establishments to abide by the safety requirements mandated by the Supreme Committee in the wake of the current pandemic situation. The decision brought a wave of cheer among hotels that shared their appreciation through their social media accounts.
The decision on hotels was made in coordination with the Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with developments resulting from the spread of COVID-19.