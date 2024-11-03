Muscat: Oman’s Ministry of Endowment and Religious Affairs said the registration process for Hajj will be available through the link www.hajj.om.from 4 to 17 November. This year, Oman has been allocated a quota of 14,000 pilgrims.

The system provides three ways for direct registration (registration by entering the civil number, personal card, or mobile phone number).

The ministry confirmed in a statement that citizens wishing to perform Hajj this year can register easily via the website, taking into account the requirements of the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah for applicant to register to perform Hajj.

Applicants can register using their civil ID, personal card, or mobile number — if equipped with an electronic authentication system.

Those who meet certain criteria, such as men aged 67 and older, women aged 65 and older, or individuals with visual or motor disabilities, are eligible to be accompanied by a registered companion. Female applicants must also designate a mahram, or close male relative, from those already registered in the system.

Hotline

Applicants must use a valid civil ID, a personal mobile number, or an email address to receive system notifications about registration updates and procedural communications. Technical support will be available through the Ministry’s hotline at 80008008 during working hours, or users can submit inquiries online through the Hajj portal’s contact section.

While registering does not guarantee an allocation, eligible candidates will be notified based on data verification within Oman’s 14,000-pilgrim limit set by Saudi Arabian authorities. Once selected, the applicant must finalise their choice of Hajj company from the Ministry’s authorised list, complete medical checks, including COVID-19 vaccinations, and pay all required fees to confirm their place. The Ministry will reassign spots if deadlines are missed.

Addtionally, applications submitted outside the official portal or after the deadline will not be accepted.