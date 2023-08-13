Dubai: A cooking gas explosion shook a building hosting a restaurant in South Mabela, Wilayat of Seeb, resulting in 18 people suffering from light to moderate injuries, according to the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA). The immediate vicinity witnessed considerable damage as the blast impacted nearby residences and vehicles.
Rescue teams were quick to manage hazardous materials at the explosion site. The aftermath of the incident reemphasized the need for awareness about safe gas handling practices given that 31.2 per cent of the 4,186 fire incidents in 2022 occurred in Muscat.
Furthermore, household facilities were implicated in 32.1 per cent of these incidents. Experts warned of the dangers associated with improper handling of domestic LPG cylinders.
“An LPG blast doesn’t just happen; a series of missteps lead up to it,” explained a gas safety expert. Such incidents typically occur when gas leaking from a cylinder or regulator mixes with air, creating a volatile mixture.
Residents are urged to always turn off stoves and gas cylinders when they’re not in use, regularly inspect gas appliances, and thoroughly check the gas cylinder upon delivery.
In the event of a suspected gas leak, it’s crucial to open all doors and windows, ensure the regulator is correctly attached to the cylinder, avoid using open flames, and immediately call for professional assistance if the leak persists.