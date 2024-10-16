Muscat: Heavy thunderstorms accompanied by active winds continue over most governorates of the Sultanate of Oman, said Oman Meteorology.

According to Oman Meteorology, heavy thundershowers are expected to continue due to the advection and formation of clouds associated with the tropical system.

The impact will mainly affect the governorates of North Al Batinah, Muscat, South Al Batinah, South Al Sharqiya, Al Wusta, Al Dakhiliyah, North Al Sharqiya, and the mountainous areas of Al Dhahirah and Al Buraimi.

Rainfall amounts are expected to range from 20 to 50mm, which may lead to downdraft winds, hail and flash floods (wadis).

It is also expected that Dhofar Governorate may witness isolated rain with rainfall amounts ranging from 10-30 mm.

The Civil Aviation Authority advises all to take precautions during thundershower rain, and not to cross Wadis (Flash Flood) and avoid low laying areas and not to sail during alert period.

Meanwhile, the Wilayat of Sur in South Al Sharqiyah Governorate has recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the Sultanate of Oman due to the tropical condition which was 215mm during three days from October 14 till October 16.

According to the data issued by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Water Resources (MAFWR), the Wilayat of Sur recorded the highest amount of rainfall due to the tropical condition, at 215 mm, followed by the Wilayat of Qurayyat in Muscat Governorate with 170 mm, and the Wilayat of Muscat with 100 mm, from October 14 to 16.

The authorities in Oman carried out a number of search and rescue operations in several areas on Tuesday, saving dozens of people stranded in the aftermath of rains and floods