Dubai: In a major move aimed at promoting family reunification and attracting skilled foreign workers to Oman, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) has announced a significant reduction in the minimum salary required for expatriates to obtain a family visa.
Under the new policy, expats earning a minimum monthly salary of 150 Omani riyals (Dh1,431 or $390) will now be eligible to bring their families to Oman.
Previously, expats were required to earn at least OMR350 per month to qualify for a dependent visa. The reduction of the salary ceiling is expected to have a positive impact on the well-being of expat workers and their families, as they can now reunite and build a more stable life in Oman.
The new policy also grants sponsors the authority to decide on their family’s status, as they may be in a better position to evaluate their capacity to support their family in Oman.
The decision to reduce the salary requirement is expected to provide a significant boost to Oman’s economy by attracting skilled workers. According to economic analysts, expats’ spending will contribute to the country’s economic growth.
Experts have highlighted the importance of expat workers in Oman’s economy, stressing that losing them, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, would be detrimental to the country’s development.
Overall, the new visa policy is expected to foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for expats in Oman, while also promoting economic growth and stability in the country.