Dubai: Every Omani citizen above 10 years of age must obtain a civil identity card, local media reported.
This was according to the amended Civil Status Law issued through Royal Decree No 59/2021 by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik.
The decree also states that foreigners residing in the Sultanate also must obtain a residence card.
“Every Omani who is over 10 years of age must obtain a civil identity card, and those who are ten years old or younger may obtain this card, subject to the approval of the parents, and a foreigner residing in the Sultanate must obtain a residence card.
The regulation determines the card’s model, data to be recorded in it, its validity period, the procedures for obtaining it, and the documents necessary for that,” the decree stated.
As per the earlier rule, the ID card was mandatory for Omani citizens above the age of 15. His Majesty amended the Civil Status Law last week.