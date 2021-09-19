Muscat: Oman’s Supreme Committee today announced a number of decisions that brought a cheer among residents. Sports activities were allowed to resume with immediate effect, as were religious, social and cultural activities. The essential condition though for participation in any activity is at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine approved by Omani government. Those yet to take it can do so till the end of September. Furthermore, attendance is restricted to 50 per cent capacity.
Meanwhile, travellers from Iran and Iraq who were subject to compulsory institutional quarantine even after it was removed from September 1 for other countries are now exempted from the mandatory institutional quarantine. The Supreme Committee has announced those coming from the two countries will be subject to the same controls as those coming from other parts of the world
The need to adhere to safety measures was stressed by the authorities.
Social distancing, and wearing mask while in gatherings of any kind, is a must and non-adherence to such measures will attract fines and penalties.