Muscat: Oman has added Covaxin to the approved list of vaccines for COVID-19 for travel to the Sultanate. A circular issued by Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority on the procedures to enter the country included Covaxin in the list of approved vaccines. Earlier, Covishield had been included in the list.
The Indian embassy in Oman too released a statement quoting Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority’s decision in this regard. All passengers from India who have received two doses of Covaxin shot at least 14 days before the date of arrival in Oman can travel to the Sultanate without the need for quarantine.
However, the other requirements as mandated by the Oman government for entry into the country, like the RT-PCR test with a negative test before arrival as well as one on arrival need to be adhered to.
The Indian embassy in Oman stated this decision will greatly facilitate travel to the Sultanate for Indian citizens who have received Covaxin jabs. Covaxin and Covishield are the two vaccines widely used in India.
While Covaxin is known as the first indigenously made COVID-19 vaccine in India by Indian pharmaceutical company Bharat Biotech, Covishield is AstraZeneca as manufactured and marketed in India by the Serum Institute India.