Cairo: Classes were halted on Wednesday in the Omani capital Muscat due to rainy weather, Omani media reported.
Oman’s official news agency ONA said classes at public and private schools were suspended in the Muscat governorate due to bad weather there.
Muscat experienced rainfall on Tuesday.
Civil defence and ambulance authorities in Muscat received 30 rain-related reports and rescued 51 persons trapped by rainfall without casualties, according to ONA.
The sultanate’s meteorology authorities forecast that an air depression will continue to affect the country until Thursday morning with rainfall to hit several areas including Muscat.