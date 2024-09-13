Dubai: A 10-year-old Omani boy passed away after spending five years in a coma due to injuries sustained from a fall at Bounce Oman, a popular indoor adventure park known for its trampolines and adventure activities, located in the Omani capital, Muscat.

The accident occurred on September 12, 2019, when the rope securing Ali during a climbing activity came loose, causing him to fall approximately 8 metres and land on his head.

Emergency services rushed Ali to Khoula Hospital, where doctors discovered he had suffered severe injuries, including a skull fracture, internal bleeding, and multiple fractures in his jaw, nose, and shoulder.

Despite undergoing surgery and spending years on a ventilator in intensive care, he remained in a coma until his recent death.