Kuwait: Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, joined Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmed Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, in performing funeral prayers on the body of the late Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. They were joined by a number of other Sheikhs and members of Arab and Islamic delegations.
Sheikh Saif offered heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Nawaf, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon the late emir and grant Al Sabay family patience and solace to bear the great loss.
Earlier, Sheikh Said and Sheikh Nahayn arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences. They were received at the airport by Anas Khalid Al Saleh, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.
Meanwhile, Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, sent a cable of condolences to Sheikha Sharifa Sulaiman Al Jasem, wife of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the death of the late Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
Sheikha Fatima expressed her deepest condolences to the family of the late Emir and prayed for solace to his family and the rest of the Al Sabah family.