Dubai: A Syrian businessman in Kuwait who was sentenced in absentia to seven years in jail together with more than KD1.1 billion ($3.63 billion) in fines over the infamous sand theft case has been finally arrested, local media reported.
The defendant was arrested after he returned to Kuwait for arraignment before the court.
The Syrian man will serve years in jail with hard laboru, and has been fined KD1.110 billion, which is the largest fine in the history of Kuwait.
The first suspect, who works as a director at Kuwait municipality is said to have run away outside Kuwait and the court is yet to issue a verdict against him.
The case came to light when the Environment Public Authority discovered a new method being employed to steal public funds - by taking sand without licence or government approval.
The Environmental Inspection and Control Department discovered the theft and took action against the company concerned.
The Kuwaiti Public Prosecution accused the man of facilitating the appropriation of public funds worth KD370 million, forging licences for a company operating in the Subiya and Salmi areas, seizing sand and selling it to others. They also accused him of forging the issuance and retention of those licences, breaching job duties, and deceiving the municipality inspectors that the company was implementing major projects.