Dubai: A professor in Kuwait has come under fire for allegedly displaying pornographic images before students both male and female, under the pretext of educating them, local media reported.
The incident took place at a local universities, causing outrage with many calling on authorities to take action and fire the professor.
The incident was reported by a local newspaper after a tweet by a preacher, that said: “A doctor in the College of Medicine displays a pornographic scene in front of male and female students under the pretext of educating them. We will not accept this morally corrupt person teaching the girls of Kuwait.”
Parliamentarians in Kuwait also demanded the suspension of the doctor following the incident. It is reported that the doctor asked the students not to tell their families about the scenes.
No official comment has been made so far on the incident.