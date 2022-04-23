Cairo: A Pakistani teenager had killed himself in the family’s house in Kuwait amid a rise in suicide cases in the country, local media reported.
The father told police that his 17-year-old son had committed suicide in their house in the area of Khaitan in the Farwaniya governorate, Al Qabas reported, quoting a security source.
On reaching the place, police found the boy’s body hanging by a rope from a room ceiling.
The body was handed over to the forensic medicine department and a suicide case was registered, the source added.
The motive for the teenager’s suicide is not clear yet.
In recent months, Kuwaiti media has reported a series of suicide deaths and attempts.
Forty-one suicide cases and 43 suicide attempts were registered last year in Kuwait, a country of around 4.6 million people mostly foreigners, according to official figures.
Last October, Kuwaiti sources said expatriates attempting suicide face deportation after a reported rise in such bids in the country.
“Clear and straightforward instructions have been issued by the Interior Ministry to security men to deal firmly with these cases,” a source was quoted by Al Qabas as saying at the time.
Kuwait has boosted security on the Sheikh Jaber Causeway, one of the world’s longest bridges, after an increase in suicide attempts on the site, according to local media.