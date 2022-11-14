Dubai: A Kuwaiti groom has offered his bride $3.2 million (Dh 11.7 million) -- record amount of dowry ever in the history of the country, local media reported.
According to Al Rai newspaper, the groom gave his bride a bank check for one million Kuwaiti dinars. The paper quoted authorities saying that the value of the dowry in Kuwait can range between KD1 and 250,000 according to the social status of the groom or his desire to register the dowry in the marriage contract or not.
Last year, Kuwait has recorded the highest rates of marriage and divorce combined, with a marriage rate increased by 28.9 per cent and divorce rate by 13.7 per cent — the highest in five years.