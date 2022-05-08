Dubai: Indian authorities have arrested a man for killing his Kuwaiti sponsor and the sponsor's wife 10 years ago, local media reported.
The Indian man, who fled Kuwait in 2012 after the murders, was handed the capital punishment in absentia by the Kuwaiti Criminal Court for murdering his Kuwaiti sponsor and his wife.
In 2016, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry registered with its Indian counterpart an arrest warrant for the fugitive convict, demanding his extradition to Kuwait as part of the criminal extradition treaty signed between the two countries in 2004.
The authorities in Kuwait and India are coordinating the extradition of the fugitive to complete his trial in Kuwait in accordance with that article 2 of the treaty, which states that persons convited of crimes committed in either country and handed down an imprisonment of at least one year or more shall be extradited to complete their trial in the country where the crime was committed.
On February 29, 2012, the Kuwaiti criminal court sentenced the defendant to death in absentia.