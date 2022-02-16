Dubai: Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali, Kuwait’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Sheikh Ahmed Al Mansour, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, resigned today in protest of the National Assembly members’ recent "abuse of interrogation".
According to Al Qabas newspaper, the two ministers’ resignations were submitted today (Wednesday) to the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled. The Kuwaiti Defence Minister was quoted as saying, “I submitted the resignation because we can no longer work in this atmosphere”.
In an exclusive statement to Al Qabas, Sheikh Hamad Jaber Al Ali said: “We have been sworn in to preserve public money and have taken reform and legal steps. However, we cannot progress and make achievements in this atmosphere as if failure is only what is required."
He added: "Interrogation is a constitutional right, but I found myself and the rest of the ministers unable to achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people who are expecting a lot from us because this is their right. However, parliamentary practices stand in the way of achieving such aspirations. This is why I decided to resign. I came to make achievements and work and have a reform plan, but it cannot be implemented in these circumstances."