Cairo: A Kuwaiti government agency has approved a proposal allowing citizens to take up two jobs, a Kuwaiti newspaper has said, as the country is seeking to create more jobs to Kuwaitis and redress a demographic imbalance.
Al Anba quoted what it termed as senior government sources as saying that the Civil Service Council, headed by the prime minister, has approved a proposal made by the Civil Service Commission, Kuwait’s government employment agency, allowing citizens to work in two jobs.
Kuwaitis, who are government employees, can do a second job in the private sector outside the official working hours after securing approval from their workplace, the sources added.
Pensioners can also take up a job, but after they notify social insurance authorities, according to the same sources.
“In this case, their monthly pension from insurance will discontinue,” the sources said.
The reported step seems to help Kuwaitis supplement their incomes.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million.
Kuwait has recently stepped up efforts to redress its population imbalance and replace foreign workers with its citizens as part of an employment policy dubbed “Kuwaitisation”.