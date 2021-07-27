Abu Dhabi: A high-stakes Kuwaiti poker player has been arrested in Ibiza on drug and currency smuggling charges.
The 33-year-old man was detained after arriving on a private flight from Los Angeles and is said to hold dual Italian-Kuwaiti citizenship, local media reported.
Spanish authorities reportedly found a collection of almost every common narcotic in the suspect’s suitcase, Spanish newspaper Periódico de Ibiza y Formentera was quoted.
Around 30 passengers flying from Las Vegas landed in the private jet at 3am on Friday 16. The Civil Guard, using modern scanning equipment, detected organic substances and small foreign containers inside the suitcase in question.
Upon opening it up they discovered the haul along with a considerable amount of cash in various currencies: €6,220, $1,785, £485, 100 Kuwaiti dinars, and 101,200 Thai baht.
The drugs haul contained 315g cocaine, 705g hashish, 80g crystal methamphetamine, LSD, ecstasy, magic mushrooms, speed and cannabis.