Dubai: Kuwaiti fashionista Rawan Bin Hussain has been fined £6,500 by a British court for allegedly harassing her ex-husband in London and slicing up his clothes, after accusing him of giving her a sexually transmitable disease (STD) from a prostitute, Arabic media reported.

The 24-year-old model was also banned from contacting her ex-husband and his family under a restraining order.

The so-called 'Brooke Shields of Kuwait' is said to have cut up Mohammed Youssef Migariaf’s £200 polo shirt - which she had bought for him - during an argument on June 24 last year, accusing him of giving her an STD from a prostitute.

Back then, the Libyan businessman called police to their flat in Hyde Park Gate and had her arrested after he was found bleeding from scratches on his face.

Following her release, Rawan is said to have sent her ex a text message on July13 saying: “You are disgusting and pathetic, and a pathological liar.”

In July last year, she announced she had divorced him after he cheated on her with prostitutes and infected her with an STD.

In a now-deleted post, she wrote: “My fiancé who’s ‘apparently’ involved in government fraud, cheated on me with an escort this morning. I hope she was worth the memories, the places, the faces, the vows, the love we had since a thousand years, and the heartbreak.”

In an interview last April with Anas Bukhash on his popular digital talk show #ABtalks, Rawan made statements sparking controversy among her followers, after admitting what she did was wrong after her ex-husband cheated on her.

Rawan said that she shouldn’t have gone public with her issues with Youssef, and she described him as a great person and that she misses his existence in her life, and that she was wrong about him.

She continued: "I have mixed feelings. For the first time I feel the emptiness left by the father of my child, because last year my dad was with me when I got divorced, but then he had to leave to Dubai.’