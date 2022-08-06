Cairo: Kuwaiti police have arrested a citizen on suspension of robbing expatriates by impersonating police, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
The suspect, an ex-convict, had a firearm in his possession when apprehended, Al Anba added.
The case surfaced due to multiple complaints filed to police in the Kuwaiti area of Hawalli about a series of robberies by an unknown person targeting foreign residents.
Police were able to identify and arrest the suspect who was recognised by the alleged victims.
The man admitted in investigations to have stopped expatriates under the pretext of being a policeman and robbed them of their money under threat, the paper said.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of around 4.6 million.