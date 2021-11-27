Dubai: A 27-year-old Kuwaiti man has been arrested for stealing an ambulance a parked opposite the Salmiya police station, Kuwaiti media reported.
According to reports, the ambulance was parked opposite to Salmiya police station to transport one of the detainees in the centre who suffered from an emergency health condition.
However, the suspect who was not in the proper state of mind, drove away the vehicle while the paramedic teams were busy handling the emergency case. He was chased down by police and arrested a while later.
Police said they are investigating the case to learn about the motive behind the robbery.
This is not the first time an ambulance got stolen in Kuwait. In 2018, a Kuwait citizen returned an ambulance he stole from Jahra Hospital and turned himself in to Naeem police.
Paramedics arrived at the hospital with an emergency case, and when they entered the hospital, the suspect got behind the wheel and disappeared. Police were informed about the incident. The Naeem police station were then surprised by the suspect parking the ambulance then turning himself in and confessing to stealing the vehicle.