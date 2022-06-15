Cairo: Kuwait’s Crown Prince Meshal Al Ahmed Al Sabah has needed “temporary rest” after experiencing a health disposition, the country’s royal court has said.
“Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad is in in good health,” the court added without specifying his health problem.
“We pray to Almighty God to bestow on His Highness full health and well-being,” it said.
Sheikh Meshal, 81, was named Kuwait’s heir apparent in October 2020.
In November 2021, Kuwait’s Emir Nawaf Al Ahmad issued a decree delegating some of his constitutional powers to the crown prince.