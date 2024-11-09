Dubai: The Kuwaiti Misdemeanor Appeals Court has sentenced Alodel Aziz Ashour, President of Al Arabi Club, to three months in prison for insulting a judicial official.
According to the Public Prosecution, Ashour was accused of undermining the respect owed to a judge of the Court of First Instance.
The charges stemmed from a video interview shared on Ashour's Instagram account, in which he allegedly questioned the integrity of the judge.
Ashour's defence argued that his comments were taken out of context, but the court found sufficient grounds to uphold the charge.